Mega Millions and Powerball combined jackpots reach an all-time high of $738 million, officials say

MIDDLETOWN — The combined jackpots for this week’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings stands at a combined annuity value of $738 million, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials. The jackpots have never been this high at the same time.

Players chasing big dreams can play both games for $3, lottery officials say.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is worth a $382 million annuity value or a $238.3 million cash payout. A ticket costs $1. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is a $356 million annuity or a $224 million cash prize. Tickets for that game cost $2.

“We ask players to always play responsibly, no matter the jackpot level,” said lottery executive director Drew Svitko in a press release, noting that pooling ticket purchases with friends can be a fun way to play responsibly.

