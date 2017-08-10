× Millersburg man charged with allegedly driving into Tour de Millersburg bike race

MILLERSBURG — A 58-year-old Millersburg man was charged with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct for driving on to the race course during the Tour de Millersburg bike race.

The incident happened Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Keith E. Troutman allegedly drove around barriers at Boyd Street and Market Square during the race, police say. When confronted by fire police in the Square, Troutman allegedly argued, shouted profanities and made gestures toward the crowd and fire police. He then allegedly attempted to drive away, nearly hitting Millersburg EMS personnel and equipment, police say.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 6, court records show.