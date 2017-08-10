× Officials searching for armed and dangerous fugitive from Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are searching for a wanted fugitive from Northern Pennsylvania.

David Dalton, 29, is wanted on an arrest warrant for criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, aggravated assault among other related charges.

Dalton is also wanted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for probation/parole violations on original convictions of DUI, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing.

Dalton is described as a black male who stands 6’4″ and weighs about 225 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, with tattoos on his left and right arm and his neck.

He may also be going by the name “Tone.”

Dalton should be considered armed and dangerous and is an escape risk.

His last known address is located in the 300 block of West 24th Street, Erie City, Erie County, PA.

Dalton is also known to frequent Buffalo and Cheektowaga, New York.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.