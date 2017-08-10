Philadelphia man accused of stealing BMW from Harrisburg service center parking lot

HARRISBURG — A Philadelphia man was arrested with motor vehicle theft after being pulled over for a traffic stop in a stolen car, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Justin Ward allegedly stole a 2000 BMW sedan from the lot of Parmers Service Center on the 2300 block of Herr Street on July 18, police say. He was later pulled over for a traffic violation by Philadelphia police, who confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen.

A police investigation led to Ward’s arrest on motor vehicle theft charges, police say.