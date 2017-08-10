× Police seek witnesses to crash that injured motorcycle driver in Silver Spring Township

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Silver Spring Township police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon on the 300 block of Hogestown Road (Route 114) in the area of Mulberry Drive.

The motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries, police say.

According to police, another vehicle may have struck the motorcycle, leading to the crash. Traffic was fairly heavy at the time, so it’s possible someone might have witnessed it, police say.

If anyone saw the crash occur, they are asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police Sgt. Keith Stambaugh at (717) 697-0607 ext. 2010.