Police seeking suspect in ‘quick-change’ scam at Harrisburg-area Giant Store

Posted 1:30 PM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, August 10, 2017

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Lower Paxton Township police are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in a quick-change scam.

The incident occurred on Saturday at a Giant Food Store on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. The suspect pictured above purchased a newspaper at the service counter with a $100 bill and managed to distract the cashier multiple times, resulting in a loss of several hundred dollars, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Chris Vogel at (717) 657-5656.