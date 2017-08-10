× Ringleader of 2015 assault outside Lancaster bar on Christmas morning will serve up to 40 years in prison

LANCASTER — The man accused of leading the group of men involved in a brutal assault outside a Lancaster bar on Christmas morning in 2015 will serve at least 10 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Lee III was the “principal actor” in the vicious beating of a 30-year-old man outside Molly’s Pub on East Chestnut Street, according to Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

“You were going to be the judge, jury, and — but for the grace of God — executioner,” Spahn reportedly told Lee. “Our law will never give you that right.”

Lee, 40, will serve 10 to 20 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced earlier this week, the DA’s office said.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen, who won convictions of Lee and three co-defendants, called Lee’s acts “vile and disgusting.”

Larsen disputed Lee’s claim that his 10 children need him in their lives, saying Lee fled apprehension – leaving his family behind – for nine months after charges were filed.

Larsen said in his 17 years as prosecutor he’s never seen a more vicious assault. Video evidence presented to the trial jury showed Lee landing blows until the victim was unconscious. Lee then dragged the victim across a street, dumped him, and left him to die.

“It’s a miracle that he lived,” Larsen said as the victim’s mother wept in the courtroom gallery.

Judge Spahn pointed out that video showed Lee and his co-defendants “amused, enjoying (their) conduct” afterward.

The three co-defendants were sentenced Monday and received the following sentences:

Anthony Maglietta, former owner of the bar, will serve 5½ to 11 years

Joshua R. Ellis, 34, will serve 5 to 10 years

Alexander Rodriguez-Cruz, 27, will serve 4½ to 10 years.

Francisco Camacho was charged in connection to the incident and pleaded guilty to robbery.