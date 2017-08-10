York County fire departments host first Citizens Fire Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- People from across York County get the opportunity to experience what it's like to be a firefighter.

York County fire departments teamed up with Volunteer Firemen's Insurance Services (VFIS) to hold the first Citizens Fire Academy.

The seven-week program allows participants to take part in many tasks, from learning how a fire grows to actually getting to extinguish one.

The class Thursday was at the Fire Museum, and the upcoming classes will be held at the York County Fire School.

Chief Daniel Hoff, with York Area United Fire And Rescue, said, "We want to be able to provide information to the citizens. So that when they call 911, when they report a fire, there's certain things that have to happen when we arrive on the scene."

Jerry Ozog, an education specialist with VFIS, said, "You want the citizens to know what you're doing to help the citizens understand and recognize the value of what firefighters do."

Organizers said they only have nine participants at this event, and hope the event will continue to grow in the future.