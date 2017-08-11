× 16-year-old Dover girl facing charges after allegedly robbing man of vehicle and phone

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old Dover girl is facing charges after allegedly robbing a victim of their vehicle and phone.

Trinity Mays, 16, is facing robbery and theft by unlawful taking among other related charges for her role in the incident.

On August 9 at approximately 3:55 a.m., police received a report that a car jacking had occurred at Codorus State Park earlier that morning.

The victim told police he was with a female, later identified as Mays, before she suddenly pulled a firearm on him and demanded the keys to his vehicle and his cell phone.

The victim attempted to disarm Mays, but during the struggle a round had gone off, and the victim gave in to her demands.

May fled the scene immediately.

The victim identified the girl as Mays to police via photographs.

Later that morning, around 7:10 a.m., Mays was apprehended by police while walking on foot at the intersection of Chickadee Road and Nightingale Drive in Dover.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Saturn, was found along with the handgun and his cell phone only a short distance away.