2017 Solar Eclipse of the sun August 21st

In less than 10 days, on Monday, August 21, 2017, the United States will experience an eclipse of the sun. The map shows where the path of totality is located. Those within the path will be treated one of nature’s most awesome events, a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse is where the moon will completely cover the sun. There is a narrow band, which extends from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina, where observers will experience a total eclipse.

Here in South-Central Pennsylvania, and areas outside the path, we are treated to a partial eclipse. This is where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

You can get more information on safety, including how to shield your eyes, the science behind eclipses, more education and many other interesting facts, by going to NASA’s website.