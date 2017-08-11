× 3 people face stolen property, drug charges after law enforcement serves warrant at Harrisburg residence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people face stolen property and drug charges after law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in Harrisburg on August 3.

The warrant was served by the Harrisburg City Vice Unit in the 3200 block of North 6th Street.

Officers found an ounce of crack cocaine, a digital scale, 580 baggies of heroin, a 9mm handgun, a stolen 380 caliber handgun and $2,084, the release states.

Craig Foote, 23, faces several charges: receiving stolen property, possession with intent-crack, possession with intent-heroin, person not to possess firearm, two counts of possession with intent-delivery, two counts of conspiracy and four counts of criminal use of communication device.

Cordell Lewis, 21, is charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent-crack, possession with intent-heroin, two counts of possession with intent-delivery and two counts of conspiracy.

Charges of receiving stolen property, possession with intent-crack and possession with intent-heroin were also brought against 26-year-old Tasha Blount.