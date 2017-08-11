‘Bounty of the County’ kicks off 10-day event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa --The inaugural 'Bounty of the County' event kicks off Friday in Adams County. The 10-day event focuses on promoting locally grown produce.

Visitors at 11 participating restaurants can try a customized menu that includes vegetables and fruits grown in Adams County. Many of the local farms are donating their peaches, apples, and other produce to the restaurants.

The event is scheduled from Aug.11-20. The participating restaurants include: Food 101, Fidler & Co. Craft Kitchen, Dobbin House Tavern, Mason-Dixon Distillery, Inn at Herr Ridge, GarryOwen Irish Pub, The Pub, One Lincoln Food & Spirits, the Ugly Mug Cafe, and Treat Yo Self frozen yogurt shop.

For more information, click here.