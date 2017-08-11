× Burglars hit Spring Garden Township Dairy Queen

YORK — Burglars struck at a Dairy Queen restaurant on the 1400 block of South Queen Street early Friday morning, according to Spring Garden Township police.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm activation at 5:13 a.m. They found that one of the entrance doors had been forced open and entry gained into the business. The suspects removed money from the register and fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police officer Tomas O’Brien at (717) 843-0851.