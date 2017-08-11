× Capital Area Transit bus drivers receive training on how to handle human trafficking, domestic abuse situations

HARRISBURG — Capital Area Transit is training all CAT Drivers how to respond to serious community issues like Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence and Runaway Youths as part of its “Buses are Safe Places” program, the organization announced in a news release Friday.

All Drivers will be prepared in the event they encounter such situations as they travel throughout Dauphin and Cumberland counties and the City of Harrisburg, CAT says.

“CAT Drivers are the eyes and ears on community streets,” CAT interim general manager Tom Reynolds said in the release. “They observe what’s going on all around them, and if someone needs a Safe Place, she or he can board a bus and make it known to the CAT driver that they need help. Our drivers are trained to be the first step to make sure the child or person at risk is taken to safety.”

The training includes Human Trafficking materials provided by PennDOT and The National Safe Place, as well as Domestic Violence and Violence Against Women information provided by the YWCA Greater Harrisburg.

Capital Area Transit’s “Buses are Safe Places” program is the first in the nation, according to The National Safe Place Network, Louisville, Kentucky, that includes training above and beyond assisting runaways. An Ad campaign promoting the Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence hotline service –- 1-800-654-1211 — sponsored by the YWCA Greater Harrisburg, appears on CAT buses through October.