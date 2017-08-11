× Carlisle man dies after succumbing to injuries suffered by being struck by vehicle while on riding mower in July

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A 78-year-old Carlisle man has died after succumbing to injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle while on a riding mower last month.

Phillip Myers of Old York Street died on August 9 after succumbing to multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the July crash.

On July 25, Myers drove his riding mower onto the road near his residence and into the path of a 2008 GMC vehicle driven by Christopher Bowers, 35, of Carlisle. Bowers was unable to avoid a collision and struck the riding mower, propelling it and Myers about 10 feet, police say.

Myers was transported by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries on August 9.