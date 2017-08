× Celebrate National 811 Day by calling before you dig

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today is National 811 Day, where people are reminded to call your local gas company before digging.

This is to maintain safety and keep individuals from striking gas lines while completing outside work.

Russell Bedell, Communications Manager from Columbia Gas, is stopping by the set to talk about National 811 Day.

For more information, you can visit the Columbia Gas website here.