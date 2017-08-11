× Dauphin County man sentenced for cocaine possession, stolen handgun

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to serve 70 months to 140 months in prison for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm, court documents show.

Charlie Ortiz-Vasquez was arrested on March 31 after Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant in the 3800 block of Crooked Hill Road in Susquehanna Township. Police found a stolen 9mm handgun and a kilogram of cocaine packaged for sale in Ortiz-Vasquez’s bedroom. He did not have a prior criminal record, police say.

“Despite his limited prior arrest record, Mr. Ortiz-Vasquez certainly deserved a lengthy state sentence due to the large quantity of cocaine involved coupled with the fact he was also found with a stolen handgun,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky said.