Man fled after house arrest device died from battery not being charged

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 36-year-old man who has not been seen since May 30.

Shawn Michael Wagner was sentenced to house arrest for a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury.

Police say Wagner, who was placed on electronic monitoring, fled after the monitor went dead from the battery not being charged.

If you know where police can find him you are encouraged to submit a tip through the Crime Watch website, or by calling police at 717-558-6900.