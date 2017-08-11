× Mount Joy man faces several charges regarding abuse of 5-month-old child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man faces several charges relating to an incident that sent a 5-month-old to the hospital with major head injuries.

Daniel Deleon, of Mount Joy Township, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor accounts of endangering a child and reckless endangerment, the release states.

Police and medics were called to a home in Covington Court at 7:45 p.m. on June 1 for a report of an infant not breathing. When first-responders arrived, the boy appeared to be in a “trance” and was not responsive, according to the release.

The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and then Hershey Medical Center, whee an operation was performed that removed part of the boy’s skull to alleviate brain swelling caused by a brain injury, the release adds. He was placed on a ventilator.

Northwest Regional Police determined the child was under Deleon’s care, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when the mother was at the grocery store, when the child sustained injuries that doctors say would have instantly caused him to go limp, documents state.

Doctors say the boy sustained a skull fracture and a brain injury.

Deleon was arraigned Friday morning when bail was set at $100,000.