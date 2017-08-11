× NFL suspends Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended six games for violating the National Football League’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, ProFootballTalk, Fox Sports and several other news outlets.

BREAKING: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended 6 games for a violation of the NFL personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/mbYVBiOlBn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 11, 2017

The suspension comes as a result of Elliott’s ex-girlfriend saying he assaulted her in July of 2016, according to multiple news outlets. Elliott was never arrested for the alleged assault, but the NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges, Schefter reports.

Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension, league sources told Schefter.

According to NFL policy, Elliott has three business days to file an appeal. A hearing will then be scheduled within 10 days of the filing, according to Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, which governs appeal of commissioner discipline.

The appeal is heard by the commissioner or his designee, usually former NFL executive Harold Henderson.