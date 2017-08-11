Paintball guns, fake urine at a drug test and a police chase are among charges filed by Lebanon police Friday
LEBANON — Lebanon City Police filed a series of charges against a handful of suspects for various offenses this week.
According to a police report:
- Joshua Nararro-Matta, 23, was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of propulsion of missles into an occupied vehicle and one count of violating a city ordinance against discharging firearms after an incident at 9:39 p.m. on June 25. Police say Nararro shot paint balls at an occupied vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 9th and Cumberland Streets. Two occupants in the vehicle were hit by paint balls and suffered minor injuries.
- Brittany Miller, 27, of Jonestown, was charged with furnishing drug-free urine after being accused of trying to substitute urine during a drug test with the Lancaster County Probation office on August 3.
- Kiindu Matthews, 30, of West Lebanon Township was charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving under a suspended license and several traffic offenses after an incident on Tuesday on the 1300 block of Lehman Street. Police say they attempted to stop Matthews for passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Matthews allegedly failed to stop for the officer, and attempted to elude the officer through several alleys. He allegedly committed several traffic violations before coming to a stop on the 300 block of N. 12th Street, police say. Matthews also allegedly resisted arrest when police attempted to handcuff him. When searched, he was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police say.
40.340925 -76.411350