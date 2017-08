× Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins in Wormleysburg

WORMLEYSBURG, Cumberland County — West Shore Regional police are investigating a series of entries into unlocked vehicles on the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Second Street.

Three guns were stolen from one of the vehicles entered, police say.

The thefts occurred overnight Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at (717) 238-9676.