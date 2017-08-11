× Police seek assistance in Franklin County robbery investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in a robbery investigation.

On August 6 around 11 a.m., police were called to a robbery at the Holiday Hair Salon in the 1500 block of E. Main St.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

While police searched the area during their investigation, they noticed at least one vehicle in the parking lot of Wayne Heights Mall that had a video/camera system of some type attached to a vehicle’s mirror.

Washington Township Police are requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation.

If you were in the area and have any video/photos/surveillance or information that may be helpful, please contact the department at 717-762-1447 or 717-762-1145.