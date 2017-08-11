× Police seek help in locating suspect accused of assaulting officer

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing to elude police and additional traffic charges.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Auckland Jackson, who is wanted in connection to an incident that happened August 4 under the State Street Bridge. Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (717) 558-6900.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.