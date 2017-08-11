× Poll: Are you going to play the Mega Millions/Powerball?

The combined jackpots for this week’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings stands at a combined annuity value of $749 million, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials. The jackpots have never been this high at the same time.

Players chasing big dreams can play both games for $3, lottery officials say.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is worth a $393 million annuity value or a $246 million cash payout. A ticket costs $1. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is a $356 million annuity or a $224 million cash prize. Tickets for that game cost $2.

