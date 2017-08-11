Shower and thunderstorm chances return heading into the upcoming weekend

SHOWERS & STORMS RETURN FRIDAY: The next system is on the way, and it brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances leading into the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible through morning, so grab the umbrella heading out the door. Temperatures being in the lower to upper 60s, and it’s fairly muggy. There are also some hazy spots. More showers and storms pop up through the afternoon. The activity is most widespread during the mid-afternoon to evening hours. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, but after plenty of days to dry the ground, no major flooding concerns are expected. Temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few showers are still likely through the overnight period, in addition to some patchy areas of haze and fog. Overnight lows are in the 60s.

50/50 WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern slows down, so more showers and thunderstorms are possible through the first half of the weekend. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Saturday as the system slowly crosses through the region. Showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, with some strong wind gusts possible. We’ll also keep an eye out for some spotty areas of flooding depending on where heavy pockets of rain aligned on Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies clear into Sunday, making for a sunshine-filled day. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings another quiet day in weather. Skies are partly cloudy, with light winds. Tuesday is a bit milder under partly sunny skies. A shower or a couple thunderstorms could try to sneak into the forecast, but there should be plenty of dry time. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine, and it is a seasonable day. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Thursday is partly cloudy and quiet. Highs are in the middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!