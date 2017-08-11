× Showers and thunderstorms to begin the weekend, leads to sunshine and drier conditions Sunday

STORMY START TO WEEKEND

A few showers with locally heavy downpours expected late afternoon and early evening. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures hover in the 70s. Overnight, patchy fog and haze are likely along with a few isolated showers. Lows are in the 60s. There are plenty of dry hours initially Saturday, but as a slow moving cold front crosses the area, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few storms could be strong to severe, with strong wind gusts possible. Where rainfall is heavier, it poses a threat for flooding. You’ll need to keep an eye on the potential. Temperatures climb to he upper 70s and lower 80s. Front is south overnight leaving mostly clear skies. With the added sunshine, readings are warmer in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

The week starts quiet and, as of now, dry. Readings are in the lower 80s. Clouds increase for Tuesday, along with a threat for a few showers and thunderstorms. A system skims the area to the south, the track is key, so there is still question if the moisture even makes it into the area. Temperatures are dependent on this but for now highs hover around 80 degrees. High pressure builds in across the area, bringing a couple of nice, sunny days, for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are warmer in the middle 80s. Storm chances return on Friday.



Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist