× Suspect looking for ‘Jason’ allegedly attacks two Camp Hill residents at their home

CAMP HILL — Fairview Township police are searching for a suspect in the assault of a man at his home on the 100 block of Forest Drive Thursday night.

According to police, residents of the home reported that a man was attacked by an unknown assailant who showed up at their door looking for someone named “Jason.”

When the residents told the man there was no “Jason” living at the home, he said he did not believe them. The discussion reportedly became heated, at which point the suspect pulled the male resident off the front porch and down the steps of the house. The suspect attempted to attack the male resident, who covered his head as the suspect attempted to strike him. A female resident tried to intervene, at which point the suspect pushed her away and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30’s, with dark hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Fairview Township police at (717) 901-5267.