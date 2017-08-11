× Three people arrested for selling heroin that cause the overdose death of Elizabethtown man

LANCASTER — Two men and a woman have been charged in connection to a sale of heroin that caused an Elizabethtown man’s overdose death in May, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says.

Jabree T. Traynham, 22, allegedly sold heroin containing fentanyl to the 30-year-old victim, who died after using it. Laura K. Welch, 32, and Glenn Ayers Jr., 25, allegedly arranged the sale.

All three are charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy, the DA’s office says.

Traynham is at Dauphin County Prison on separate charges and will be arraigned at a later date, according to the DA’s office. Welch and Ayers were arraigned earlier this week and are in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.

The three were arrested after a collaborative investigation by Elizabethtown Police, Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County Drug Task Force and East Pennsboro Township Police, according to the DA’s office.

“Perpetrators of sales of these poisons, which take lives and devastate so many, will be held fully accountable,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said in a news release. “We will continue to aggressively police and prosecute these criminal acts.”

The 30-year-old man was found dead in his home on Highlawn Avenue on the morning of May 7. Evidence at the scene led police to Welch and Ayers, the DA’s office says. Surveillance video and other information revealed they were involved in the sale at a parking area near a Sheetz store in Dauphin County.

Police traced phone correspondences between Welch, Ayers and Traynham, the DA’s office says. The Cumberland County Drug Task Force arrested Traynham on separate drug charges. During the arrest, detectives allegedly found heroin with packaging matching that of the heroin found at the scene of the fatal overdose in Elizabethtown, the DA’s office says.