Touch of Gray: State police vehicles get a new color makeover

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police unveiled a new gray color scheme for its Ford Interceptor utility and sedan marked patrol vehicles at the Carlisle Station Friday morning. Carlisle is the first station in Troop H to have both vehicles in its fleet, police said in a news release.

The new color scheme will be phased in over a three-year period beginning this year, according to state police. As cars reach the end of their service life, they will be replaced by new, gray models.

Revealing the new gray @PAStatePolice patrol cars at the Carlisle Barracks. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Q8AF6sNUBR — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) August 11, 2017

There are 1,112 marked cars in the state police fleet.

One of the reasons for the new color is to make vehicles more identifiable for the public and the department, the news release said. The word “Trooper” is enlarged, and the gray color was implemented to further identify with the historical aspects of the department and associate the color of the vehicles with the color of state police uniforms.

State police have worn gray uniforms since 1905, according to the news release.