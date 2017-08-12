× Anti-litter initiative in Harrisburg features trash-inspired art

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An unveiling of the newest addition to Harrisburg city blocks and sidewalks took place Saturday.

The ‘Tri-County Community Action’ joined ‘Clean and Green Harrisburg’ showing the community an easy way to dispose trash.

The event featured the anti-litter “Stop the Drop” initiative showcasing local artist’s unique trash can lid artwork.

Event organizers say incorporating trash-inspired art to the cause brings light to littering issues in a unique way.

“These trash can lids are a way for the community to get involved in this initiative and start to do their part also,” said Jarvis Brown, Tri-County Community Action Neighborhood Outreach Coordinator.

People from all around the Harrisburg area attended Saturday’s event.