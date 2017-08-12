× Harrisburg man strangles his girlfriend during argument

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled his his girlfriend and refused to let her leave.

Susquehanna Township Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Elmerton Ave on Tuesday for a woman yelling for help.

Officers arrived to find Tyrai Anderson in an argument with his girlfriend. During the argument, Anderson strangled his girlfriend and refused to let her leave the apartment.

The woman suffered from minor injuries.

Anderson was arrested and charged with Strangulation, Unlawful restraint and Simple assault.

He was taken to Dauphin County Central Booking where he posted his $10,000 bail.