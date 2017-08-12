× Tornado warning issued for parts of Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties

STATE COLLEGE, Pa — The National Weather Service in State College has issued a tornado warning for Northern Dauphin County and Northwestern Lebanon County until 4:30 p.m. and Perry county until 4:00 p.m.

This storm has the capabilities to produce severe thunderstorms, quarter size hail, and a tornado.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.