× Women in Lemoyne embrace diversity at summit

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Women came together in Lemoyne Saturday to bring awareness to cultural diversity and unconscious bias.

The ‘Building Bridges: Women Coming Together Women`s Summit’ kicked off giving local women the opportunity to learn from each other, regardless of their background.

At the event, various community leaders from faith and human rights groups joined a panel of special speakers.

Organizers say the event gives women in the community the chance to embrace their differences and share common ground.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk to women about women and have them understand that whatever they want to achieve, they can, and there are resources available,” said Shirley Moore Smeal, Department of Corrections Executive Deputy Secretary & event keynote speaker. “It’s one of my passions to talk about culture diversity and women in the workplace and what we can accomplish together,” she added.

More than 50 women took part in the event this year.