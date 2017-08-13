Car hydroplanes, hits mailbox & flips onto railroad tracks in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- A car ends up on its roof in Dauphin County and police say it was weather-related.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, on the 5500-block of Grayson Road in Swatara Township, across from Feeser's Grocery.

Emergency crews say a red Saturn hydroplaned on the wet roadway, hit a heavy-duty mailbox and ended up overturned on nearby railroad tracks. Norfolk-Southern was contacted and stopped all train traffic.

The people in the car suffered minor injuries and the car was towed from the scene. No word on whether any charges will be filed.