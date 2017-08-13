× Carlisle police searching for male driver that led them on a chase

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for the male driver that fled a traffic stop an led them on a chase through Carlisle Saturday.

It happened at around 2:52 p.m. on the 1500 block of Ritner Highway.

A police officer from the Carlisle Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop for suspicious activity that the driver of the red Hyundai sedan was previously involved in.

When the officer put the emergency lights and sirens on, the red Hyundai sedan and male driver fled the scene.

Police were led on a chase through Carlisle Borough to I-81, where it was stopped for public safety reasons.

The male driving the red Hyundai sedan was last observed exiting I-81 onto the College Street exit.

Anyone with information is are asked to contact the Carlisle Police department at (717) 243-5252.