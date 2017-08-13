× Dauphin County man arrested during Charlottesville protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — A Dauphin County man was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday during a white nationalist rally that turned violent.

Officials at the Records Department of the Ablemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail identified the man as Ian Hoffman, of Palmyra.

Hoffman faces assault and battery charges. The exact details of his arrest were not immediately available.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Hoffman, Monday at 10 am.