Harrisburg man in jail after he breaks into ex-girlfriends home and assaults her

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is behind bars in Dauphin County after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Friday.

According to Lower Paxton Police, they were dispatched to the 200 block of North Arlington Avenue in Lower Paxton Township.

Upon arrival, the victim reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Garcia-Barajas.

The victim told police Garcia-Barajas entered her apartment at around 11:00 p.m. through a back sliding door.

She said, once he was inside, he grabbed her by the hair, punched her and fled the scene.

Lower Paxton Police officers obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia-Barajas and later took him into custody with the assistance of Steelton Police.

He was arraigned on charges of Burglary and Simple Assault.

As of Sunday night, Garcia-Barajas is being held at Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail.