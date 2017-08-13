One person injured in basketball court shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa — One man is hospitalized after he was shot in the leg while playing basketball in Reservoir Park on Saturday.

Harrisburg Police say they were dispatched just before 3:00 p.m. to a shots fired call at Reservoir Park. The victim told police he was playing basketball in the western most courts when he heard shots ring out.

He said he ran to his friends house on the 1400 block of Liberty Street, where he called 911 for help.

Police say the victim was taken to Harrisburg Hospital, where he is expected to recover.