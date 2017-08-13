× Pennsylvania-native animals make appearance at Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A collection of animals that call Pennsylvania home made their way to the State Capitol in Harrisburg Sunday.

This month`s theme is ‘Creatures of the Garden.’

Several local organizations were there to showcase their animals.

ZooAmerica, Pennsylvania Backyard Beekeepers, The Pennsylvania Game Commission and The Humane Society of Harrisburg, along with 4-H members all presented a menagerie of creatures native to Pennsylvania .

It’s part of ‘Second Sunday’ at the governor’s residence, a tradition that began under the Corbett administration.

“Susan Corbett started to open up the gardens in the summertime to the public and enforcing the idea that this is a venue that belongs to all students of Pennsylvania,” said Francis Wolf, Pennsylvania’s First Lady.

Second Sundays at the governor’s residence take place the second Sunday of each month from June through September.

All events are free to the public.