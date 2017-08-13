× Shippensburg Area High School struck by lightening, delays first day

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa — Shippensburg Area High School will now start school late, due to a lightening strike that affected the schools electricity, says district officials.

Officials say that high school and Career Tech students will now start school on Monday, August 21. All other building will be open on time, Thursday, August 17.

Orientation for 9th grade and open house has been re-scheduled to August 17.

Students will be notified of their bus assignments via an automated phone call on Monday, August 14th.