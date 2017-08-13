× Two people injured after car collides with cattle in dense fog

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two people are injured after their car collides with three large cattle early Sunday morning.

Ephrata Police say they responded to the accident on Frysville Road and Newswanger Road just before 2:00 a.m. during a period of heavy fog in the area.

The 22-year-old driver and his 22-year-old passenger were both taken to an area hospital. The passenger is likely suffering from serious injuries.

The three cattle were part of a larger heard, that were on the loose earlier in the evening near the accident, says police.

A number of cattle are still missing.

Police say they closed several roads in the area of the crash due to the fog.