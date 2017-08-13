× Yard sale brings together downtown York community

YORK, Pa. — Bargain hunters flocked to downtown York Sunday to check out the first-ever Downtown Yard Sale.

The community event brings together both buyers and sellers on the streets of York in the Royal Square District.

Organizers hoped the yard sale would give the city’s longtime and newest residents an opportunity to consider the adage ‘one person’s trash, is another person’s treasure.’

For some, it was a day to make some extra cash, and for others, it was a chance to shop for one-of-a-kind items to take home.

“There was one lady who you can tell goes to a lot of yard sales and she was like, ‘this is one of the best community yard sales I’ve ever been to,” said Meagan Feezer, organizer and York City resident. “So I thought it was really cool to hear. It’s been a really cool example of what a downtown community can do together,” she added.

All items that were not sold today are being donated to Lifepath Christian Ministries.