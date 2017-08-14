× 2 motorcycles lead State Police on chase through Lebanon, Berks and Lehigh Counties

LEBANON — State police are seeking two motorcycle drivers who led troopers on a high-speed chase through parts of Lebanon, Berks and Lehigh Counties on Interstate 78 Sunday afternoon.

According to a police account, troopers noticed two motorcycles driving east on I-78 without registration plates at about 4:09 p.m. in Bethel Township. Police attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclists, but the suspects fled at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the suspects through Lebanon, Berks and Lehigh Counties.

In Lehigh County, a third motorcycle was spotted attempted to flee troopers who were still in pursuit of the original two suspects. The third motorcycle and operator were taken into custody by troopers from the Hamburg and Fogelsville Barracks, police say. That operator, Caimen Theilen of New Jersey, was charged with fleeing and eluding police officers and other traffic violations, according to police.

The pursuit of the original two motorcyclists was then called off. The motorcycles were last seen traveling east on I-78, police say.

Troopers are seeking any information on the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (717) 865-2194, and reference Incident No. PA 2017-862535.