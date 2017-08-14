× 511PA website feature to assist travelers to Little League World Series

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched a web page, www.511pa.com/LLWS, to provide real-time travel and alternate-route information to assist motorists traveling to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The new page, hosted through the department’s www.511PA.com traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for: Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street; Route 15 north; Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street; and I-80 west to Route 15 north.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to put our traffic information tools into action for the public,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Providing this real-time information empowers travelers to attend this exciting event using the route that best works for them.”

The page includes the average travel time for the primary route as well as one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. Maps showing traffic trends on each day of the event in the previous three years are also available.

In addition to Little League World Series information, motorists can use www.511PA.com to check conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SourceL: Governor’s Press Office