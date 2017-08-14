× Convicted child abuser facing more charges in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man already serving a sentence for sexually abusing a child has been charged with abusing two other children.

Brian T. Morningstar, 44, was sentenced in 2014 to 8 to 20 years for sex abuse of a girl.

Elizabethtown police recently filed charges regarding sex abuse of two boys between 2011 and 2013, when Morningstar lived in Elizabethtown.

Morningstar is charged with 12 counts, including nine felonies. The boys were ages 7 and 3 when the abuse began in 2011.

A relative of the boys contacted police last year to report the boys had disclosed the abuse. The boys provided details of what took place.

Elizabethtown police Detective Shane Deardorff filed charges, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office