Crash involving three cars and a cow sends two to hospital in Lancaster County

WEST EARL TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicle s and a cow sent two people to the hospital this morning. It happened at 3 a.m. on Route 222 North in the area of the North Farmersville Road overpass.

The first vehicle, operated by Joshua Lynn, of Gilbertsville, struck the loose cow while driving north on SR 222. After the first impact, a vehicle operated by Joseph Brommer, , of Marietta, then struck the cow, which was still on the roadway. Following the second impact, another vehicle, operated by Joy Flicker of Blandon, also struck the cow, which was still on the roadway, causing her vehicle to rollover.

Lynn and Flicker were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, by ambulance, for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cow was owned by Nevin Burkholder of Ephrata, PA.

All vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene.