‘Deadpool 2’ stunt person dies on set in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Canada — A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to a statement from the Vancouver police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

Reynolds also confirmed the death, saying that he and other crew members were “shocked, heartbroken and devastated” in a statement on Twitter:

“Deadpool 2” is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically. Production on the sequel began in late June. At the time, Reynolds marked the occasion with a photo posted to social media captioned, “Feels good to be back.”

Since then, Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has shared numerous behind the scenes sneak peeks.

Last week, he posted a photo with local police, thanking them for their help coordinating a scene that caused road closures and traffic delays downtown. (In his post, he jokingly referred to the film as “Spider-Man.”)

“Deadpool 2” has a 2018 release date.

The death is the second occurrence of a fatal on-set accident in recent weeks – John Bernecker, a stunt performer for AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” died in July after performing a fall on the show’s Georgia set. The death was deemed an accident caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to a coroner’s report.

WorkSafeBC, a group that investigates employee safety, is investigating the fatality on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to police.

Update: @WorkSafeBC & @bccoroners investigating death of female stunt driver https://t.co/c3e4BqEz9u on Deadpool set as workplace accident. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

It appears this is a motorcycle stunt gone wrong for a movie, people on scene won't confirm it's Deadpool 2 pic.twitter.com/wXKGg4B0nI — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017

.@VancouverPD officers survey the scene. Two ambulances were here for some time but left without sirens on. pic.twitter.com/FUiIqJoZ3A — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017

A motorcycle lays on the ground just across from Jack Poole plaza. You can't see here but above it is broken glass pic.twitter.com/zzl5Ag9gYT — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) August 14, 2017