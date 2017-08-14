× Early showers and isolated thunderstorm then clearing late Tuesday

TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID

Expect the clouds to hang on this evening. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Temperatures hover in the 70s before falling overnight into the middle 60. Isolated showers continue to threaten Tuesday but there are plenty of dry hours too. Highs are held in the lower 80s because of the cloud cover. Skies are slow to brighten up late in the day. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either. It’s a sunnier day Wednesday and warmer too in the middle and upper 80s. And with the heat and humidity, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Our next frontal system crosses through Thursday bringing clouds and the threat for late day thunderstorms. You will notice the sticky feeling as the humidity peaks. Readings are warm in the middle 80s. Storm chances continue Friday as a cold front swings through the area. Temperatures ahead of the front are quite warm in the upper 80s. The front is slowly to move south and hovers close by early Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

With the front nearby, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Readings are not as warm in the lower and middle 80s. Less cloud cover is expected by evening and overnight leading to a mostly sunny day Sunday. Temperatures are near seasonable averages in the lower and middle 80s. High pressure continues to dominate into the week Monday making for ideal viewing for the partial solar eclipse the area will be treated too! we’ll see the sun blocked by the moon near 77 percent.



Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist