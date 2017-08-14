× Former NFL quarterback, ABC news correspondent and ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer will host DailyMailTV show

NEW YORK — Former NFL quarterback, ESPN football analyst and ABC News correspondent Jesse Palmer will host DailyMailTV, a new daily syndicated series that will launch across the United States on September 18, according to a press release from Stage 29 Productions and DailyMail.com.

Palmer joins the show from ABC News, where he serves as a special contributor for Good Morning America, and as an analyst for ESPN — a role he will continue while hosting DailyMailTV.

“I’m honored to be joining DailyMailTV,” Palmer said in the press release. “I’ve always been a huge fan of DailyMail.com, so to bring the world’s most read English language newspaper website to television for the first time is an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.

“I love telling stories that engage and excite Americans and to be able to do this five days a week on DailyMailTV is a dream come true.”

DailyMailTV will bring the best of DailyMail.com to life on television, the release said. From exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology, DailyMailTV producers hope it will quickly become must-watch television for viewers across America.

“I’ve always been impressed by Jesse’s reporting on ABC and ESPN and I’m delighted he is now joining the DailyMailTV team,” said DailyMailTV executive producer Martin Clarke in the release. “He is a fantastic broadcaster who will tell the stories of the day that matter to our American viewers.”

The show will air weekdays at 2:30 p.m. on FOX43.